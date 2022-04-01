Search

01 Apr 2022

A top-six place is ours to lose, says Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards

A top-six place is ours to lose, says Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United will be kicking themselves if they fail to make the top six after putting themselves in a strong position going into the last two games before the cinch Premiership split.

There are seven teams still in with a genuine shout of claiming the last three places in the top half alongside Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, which would allow them to continue their pursuit of a place in the Europa Conference League.

United – who play Hibernian away on Saturday and then Dundee at home next weekend – are currently fourth, two points ahead of the chasing pack, but back-to-back setbacks in those matches could see them slip into the bottom six and miss out on the chance to qualify for Europe.

“Looking at it points-wise, a place in the top six is probably ours to lose,” said defender Edwards. “It’s in our hands. We know if we win at Hibs, it will probably all but secure top six for us.

“We don’t just want top six though, we want that fourth spot because we know what the prize is for finishing there in terms of European football.

“I’m led to believe that if we finish fourth, we might only have to play one qualifier to get into the group stages, which is all the motivation you need. I don’t think many boys in the squad have played in Europe so it’s a massive incentive for us.”

United will be backed by around 2,000 travelling supporters at Easter Road as they bid to claim their top-six berth and boost their chances of getting into Europe.

Fifth-place Hibs are in desperate need of a positive result to stay in the top six as they face a trip to in-form Hearts in their last game before the split.

And Edwards is inspired by memories of United’s last trip to Leith when they produced arguably their best display of the season to win 3-0 in October.

“It’s a massive game for both teams,” said Edwards. “If we win on Saturday, it puts Hibs to bed and they can’t catch us (before the split).

“If we can get anywhere close to the performance we had at Easter Road the last time, we’ll be in for a good day. We’ve got a massive following behind us.

“We’ve sold out the whole of the bottom tier in the away end, I believe they’ve opened up the top tier, so I can’t wait to see the United fans there, singing loud and clear, and cheering us on to hopefully the three points and the top six.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media