Search

01 Apr 2022

Graham Alexander wants Motherwell to forget league split and focus on St Mirren

Graham Alexander wants Motherwell to forget league split and focus on St Mirren

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander is looking no further than St Mirren on Saturday as excitement around the upcoming split increases.

The Steelmen are in a rut, having not won in 11 cinch Premiership matches.

And with two fixtures remaining before the league breaks into top half and bottom half, they are in eighth place, with only two points between fifth-placed Hibernian and 10th-placed Aberdeen.

After hosting Saints at the weekend, Well travel to Livingston next week but Alexander’s attention is solely on the first of the crucial double-header.

“Right now it is not about how we finish in the league, it is about trying to win the game on Saturday,” said the Fir Park manager who, along with two staff and three players, recovered from Covid during the international break,

“So that’s what we focus on and the process for that, what we have to do defensively, what we have to do attacking-wise, how we have to put St Mirren on the back foot and create opportunities for us to score.

“That is what we are focused on. You can talk about the past, you can talk about the future but it is about the now, the present and about this game, and that’s all we have been focused on for the last two weeks.

“There is no point talking about anything else apart from us getting in our best mindset, our best physical condition and tactically be aware of what we have to do.

“It is about this game and this game only and we go into it with a good team, a good squad.

“They know they are good players. We know we have had a difficult period but we also understand the qualities we have in the players and they all want to win. They are all working hard to win and that’s what we will try to do tomorrow.

“We are at the business end of the season and that’s where things are sorted in leagues throughout the world. But you can only win one game at a time and if you are looking ahead or looking behind you, you are taking away the focus on what is right in front of you.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media