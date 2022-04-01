Search

02 Apr 2022

Joe Shaughnessy staying focused ahead of Motherwell clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy insists there is no major pressure on his side as they look to turn the tide on last season’s last-gasp disappointment and seal an elusive top-six place.

Saints were on their way into the top six for the first time since 1985 before Hamilton’s Kyle Munro netted an 89th-minute equaliser against them in the final match before split.

The Buddies then discovered that Glenn Middleton’s 86th-minute winner for St Johnstone had sent the Perth side into the upper half in their place.

There is a different dynamic about this term with the club’s post-New Year push taking them back into contention before the departure of Jim Goodwin caused some upheaval.

Saints go into their penultimate game before the split a point off the top six, level with Saturday’s opponents Motherwell.

Speaking of last year’s drama, Shaughnessy said: “That was a hard one to take in the last couple of minutes, but we didn’t do enough in previous games before that Hamilton game to put ourselves comfortably in the top six.

“It’s a similar situation in that we could have made it easier for ourselves but I’m sure all the teams are feeling the same at the minute. No-one has really grabbed their opportunity and gone on a run and made certain of their places in the top six.

“It’s just a case of going out there and playing as well as we can and hoping to come out on the other end of it this season.”

The Irish defender, whose side host Rangers the following weekend, added: “We need to win at the weekend really. It’s got that feeling, end of season, big game, it’s all we have got left to play for now so it’s a massive game for us.

“There is not any big pressure. It’s not like anyone should be nervous going out there. You go out and play the game and we will prepare for it as well as we can.

“If we win we are not guaranteed top six anyway. There is no mad pressure, we will go out, put in a good performance and hopefully come away with the right result.”

