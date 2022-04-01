Search

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ruled out of Celtic clash

01 Apr 2022

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a muscle issue which sparked speculation about his fitness for the crucial Old Firm game.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed on Friday that Morelos, who has scored 18 times this season for the Light Blues, will miss the visit of the cinch Premiership leaders.

The Dutchman told Rangers’ official Twitter account he could also miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Braga.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday, we won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend.”

Morelos’s absence is a huge blow to the champions, who trail Celtic by three points at the top of the league.

Rangers go into the penultimate Old Firm league meeting of the season with a Scottish Cup semi-final between the teams at Hampden Park scheduled in between.

Van Bronckhorst said: “With the remaining games anything can happen, I think it may go all the way to the end of the season.

“We need to start with winning this game on Sunday. It is a challenge but we embrace the challenge.”

