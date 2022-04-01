Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club’s clash with Aberdeen.
Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too.
Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue.
Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks.
Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.