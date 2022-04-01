Search

02 Apr 2022

Wolves boss Bruno Lages expects bids for Ruben Neves despite new contract offer

Wolves boss Bruno Lages expects bids for Ruben Neves despite new contract offer

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new deal but boss Bruno Lage admits he will be a wanted man.

The midfielder is in contract talks with the club but Lage fears he could still be tempted away from Molineux.

Neves’ current deal expires in 2024 and he has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Lage said: “For sure, he will receive a proposal from us but the way he plays I can see other teams are looking for him also.

“You never know what can happen. There could be a big team with a big offer and we would need to analyse what is better for us and for the player.

“What is important to say is that it’s very hard to find a player like him. We used to call it a defensive midfielder but it’s now a central midfielder, a guy who can defend and can attack. He can do both things. He can score goals and do assists. It’s very hard to find.

“From my side, he knows my opinion – I want the best for his career. If he prefers to remain with us, for sure we will be happy and stronger. But this is football and you never know.

“When you see the kind of level he’s playing and the challenge we give to him to be more consistent, he’s a big loss for us at the moment.

“I know he’s having a fantastic season. He’s back to what he did in the past and that’s the kind of player we can have with us if we want to create a good team – big players who can put us on a different level.”

Neves is missing until May with a knee injury so sits out Saturday’s derby visit of Aston Villa.

Wolves are also without the banned Raul Jimenez after his dismissal in the 3-2 defeat to Leeds before the international break.

Nelson Semedo is back after a hamstring injury but Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) remains sidelined for the hosts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media