Striker Alfredo Morelos missing for Rangers’ clash with Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash against Celtic at Ibrox.
The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a thigh muscle issue and Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will miss the next couple of weeks at least.
Attacker Ianis Hagi remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.
Celtic will have Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.
Tom Rogic is also in contention after shaking off the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad.
Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns to leave James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.