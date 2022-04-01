Search

02 Apr 2022

World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

  • World Cup draw starts at 5pm
  • England in top seeds
  • Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents
  • Germany, Croatia or Holland could face England

4.40pm: This year’s draw will be a bit different, with the identity of three teams not known. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the intercontinental play-offs to June, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means Europe’s play-off path involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales has not yet been decided. One of those teams will take the slot of ‘Euro play-off’.

As for the intercontinental play-offs, Peru will take on the winners of Australia against the United Arab Emirates, with the winners of THAT game qualifying to the finals. The other IC play-off place will go to either New Zealand or Costa Rica.

4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.

Here are the pots
Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.
Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.
Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.
Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off 1, IC play-off 2, Euro play-off.

4.30pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Across the next 90 minutes we will find out who Gareth Southgate’s England side will face this winter.

There is interest for Scotland and Wales, too, who will find out which teams await should either country make it through Europe’s final qualifying path.

News

