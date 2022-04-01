Search

02 Apr 2022

Steven Gerrard ‘looking for a reaction’ from Aston Villa against rivals Wolves

Steven Gerrard ‘looking for a reaction’ from Aston Villa against rivals Wolves

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Steven Gerrard called for a derby reaction from Aston Villa as they chase Wolves’ tails.

Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to West Ham and Arsenal to all but end any lingering European hopes.

They go to Molineux on Saturday 10 points behind their hosts in the table and Gerrard wants to see improvement following the 1-0 home defeat to the Gunners before the international break.

“I’m looking for a reaction and a better level of performance over the 90 minutes. Wolves have been terrific this season,” he said.

“They’re well coached, they’re well organised, they’re always in games and they’ve got big talents throughout the squad.

“They’re above us in the league, we’ve got a game in hand and an opportunity to claw some points back, so it’s a big game for us.

“It’s always a game with a rivalry, and it’s very interesting for both sides. I’m really looking forward to the kick-off.”

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury but Lucas Digne is fit again after a hamstring issue.

Gerrard added: “We’re a team that wants to go everywhere and win games, we want to be positive and bold. The message will be clear, we’re going to try and get the win that we want and that we need.

“Picking the bones out of it and analysing the group, there have been times away from home when we haven’t won where us being a bit grittier or having a bit more experience about us, we could have taken at least a point away.

“That was the case in the last away game (a 2-1 defeat at West Ham). The second half was a big improvement on the first and if we’d been a bit more clinical or creative in the final third, we might have taken a point out of that game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media