Search

02 Apr 2022

Shaun Maloney wants to see Hibernian thrive under pressure

Shaun Maloney wants to see Hibernian thrive under pressure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Shaun Maloney has challenged Hibernian to show their “personality” as they prepare for a huge period in their season.

The Easter Road’s top-six hopes are in the balance as they prepare to host fourth-place Dundee United on Saturday before travelling across Edinburgh to face third-place Hearts in their last two matches before the cinch Premiership split.

The weekend after their trip to Tynecastle, they face the Jambos again at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final.

Maloney knows the next three games will go a long way to defining Hibs’ campaign and he wants to see his players thrive on the pressure.

“Saturday against Dundee United is a really big game and then we have an even bigger game the week after and then another big game,” said the Hibs manager. “It feels like the big games are coming each week at the moment.

“I really hope that in these big games we show a real personality. I don’t have any questions about us competing because we’ve shown real desire not to get beat in the last few weeks, even in the moments at Aberdeen when we were down to ten men, but I really want us to go and show a level of performance under the most pressure, starting this weekend.”

Maloney took over from Jack Ross in December when Hibs were seventh in the league, so he feels securing a top-six finish would be a sign of progress, albeit his ambitions are higher than that in the longer term.

“Top six is something I want to achieve,” he said. “If we get into the top six I think that would be a success considering where we were when we came. I think it would definitely have an impact on the budget for next season so there are big things at stake.

“That’s not something that is a daily thought for me though. My main focus is on the performance of the team. I don’t tend to think on a daily basis about the budget.”

Maloney’s squad remains stretched by injury and suspension. Key centre-back Ryan Porteous is beginning a four-game ban after the club failed in a bid to have his red card at Aberdeen a fortnight ago overturned. While he feels the defender was slightly hard done by on this particular occasion, he acknowledges the 23-year-old must improve his discipline overall.

“We were disappointed with it not being overturned, but probably more disappointed at the extra game being handed out after the appeal,” said Maloney, who also confirmed that long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis is unlikely to play again this season. “Hindsight’s great but I still genuinely felt we could have had it overturned.

“It was tough for Ryan. He’s obviously had a lot of things like this to deal with this season, some on the field, some off it. But my job as manager is to support him and work with him to improve how many games he is available for. If we can do that, and we have to do that next season, I believe he can be a really good centre-half, internationally as well as for Hibs.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media