02 Apr 2022

Malky Mackay lifted by new deals as Ross County seek strong ‘structure and base’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Malky Mackay is confident there will be no need for another major rebuild at Ross County this summer as he continues to tie down his players on new deals.

The manager had to put together a squad from scratch after taking the reins in Dingwall last May.

But after Connor Randall and Ben Paton became the latest Staggies to agree contract extensions this week, Mackay feels he is on his way to building a squad with more long-term stability.

“That’s seven or eight now signed up in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re starting to get a structure and a base. It was a tough start last summer in terms of the revamp of the whole squad so to have seven or eight who want to be here and have committed is terrific.

“It’s a boost for the structure of our squad that we don’t have that extra work to do in the summer. There will be plenty work to do in the summer but certainly not as much as last year, otherwise I’ll be locked up in a dark room!

“This group know each other now and they know how I want us to play. The ones that have signed are the ones I see training well every day. They’ve bought into the culture of what we’re doing and they’re shaping it themselves. We’re starting to get people wanting to commit their longer-term future here which bodes well.”

County host Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Saturday as they bid to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the top six. The manager is working in the background to try to tie down more of his players on new deals.

“We’ve been talking to all the guys that are coming out of contract,” he said. “There are constant conversations going on with all of them. I’m hopeful things will happen but we’ll wait and see.”

