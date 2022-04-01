Search

02 Apr 2022

A closer look at England’s World Cup group opponents

A closer look at England’s World Cup group opponents

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 9:55 PM

England will face Iran, the United States and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the teams who stand in the way of the Three Lions progressing to the knockout stages.

Iran (November 21)

Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international.

Iran have made five World Cup appearances. In their last outing in Russia four years ago they won one match, drew one and lost the other as they finished third in a group containing Spain, Portugal and Morocco. They have never managed to get through the group stage. Iran are managed by Croatian Dragan Skocic.

USA (November 25)

The United States secured their spot in Qatar after claiming the final automatic CONCACAF qualifying place ahead of Costa Rica on goal difference.

This will be the country’s 11th World Cup – with their best showing at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they reached the semi-finals. England have twice met the United States at the World Cup. In 1950, England suffered a shock 1-0 group-stage defeat. The Three Lions were then held to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture in 2010.

The US failed to qualify for Russia 2018, and have won only two matches in their last three World Cup appearances. Gregg Berhalter, who had a brief playing spell with Crystal Palace at the turn of the century, has been the country’s head coach since 2018.

Scotland/Ukraine/Wales (November 29)

England could face British opposition for the first time at a World Cup in their final group match.

Wales are through to the play-off final, courtesy of Gareth Bale’s brilliant double in a 2-1 win against Austria, but Scotland and Ukraine are yet to play their semi-final clash following Russia’s invasion.

Scotland have not been at a World Cup since 1998, but Steve Clarke’s men played out a goalless draw against England at Wembley in the group stage of Euro 2020 last June.

Wales, whose last World Cup appearance came in 1958, lost 2-1 to England in the group stage at Euro 2016 but recovered to reach the semi-finals.  Rob Page is the man looking to lead the Dragons through the play-offs to Qatar. Ukraine, currently coached by Oleksandr Petrakov, last appeared at the 2006 World Cup where they lost to eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media