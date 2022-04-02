Search

02 Apr 2022

Can Kemar Roofe come in from the cold and fire up Rangers in Old Firm clash?

Can Kemar Roofe come in from the cold and fire up Rangers in Old Firm clash?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Rangers and Celtic meet at Ibrox on Sunday for the third time this season with each side on one win apiece.

The cinch Premiership clash will be the first in a trilogy of meetings in the coming weeks with the sides scheduled to clash at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17 before their final league encounter.

Here are the key talking points ahead of Sunday’s noon kick-off.

Advantage Celtic

The Hoops are 14 goals better off as well as boasting a three-point lead ahead of their final trip to Ibrox this season. With Rangers having the added workload of a Europa League campaign, Sunday’s game could be a crucial opportunity for them to make inroads on Celtic’s lead with only six more league games to follow. The game also offers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players a shot at redemption after the Dutchman’s first derby in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat.

No Alfredo

Rangers were dealt a massive blow when Alfredo Morelos was ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury. The Colombia striker rediscovered his best form after van Bronckhorst took over in November and has scored 18 goals this season. The injury could pave the way for Kemar Roofe to find favour. The former Leeds man has only started one league game under the new manager – the 3-0 loss at Parkhead. Roofe has still weighed in with 13 goals this season including a recent winner against Aberdeen, while another centre-forward candidate, Fashion Sakala, has 10.

All go for Kyogo

Celtic fans have had contrasting injury news this week with Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi, the team’s talisman in the first half of the season, available again following a three-month absence with a hamstring injury. Giorgos Giakoumakis has excelled in his absence with 11 goals in 2022 but the sight of Furuhashi potentially coming off the bench at Ibrox could be a key psychological factor in the game. Celtic only have James Forrest missing through injury.

Away fans are back

There will be visiting supporters at the fixture for the first time since December 2019 with about 700 Celtic fans set to occupy one corner of Ibrox. The allocation is a far cry from the traditions of around 7,500 travelling fans adding to the atmosphere at both Celtic Park and Ibrox, but it at least provides some different colour following restrictions which started with the pandemic.

First goal’s the winner?

The team who have opened the scoring have won 15 of the past 16 derbies – there has only been one draw in four seasons. The last time either side came from behind to triumph was when Celtic won 3-2 at Ibrox in March 2018 after Josh Windass netted in the third minute for the hosts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media