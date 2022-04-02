Search

02 Apr 2022

Kristoffer Syvertsen strikes as Dumbarton edge out Alloa in wild finish

Kristoffer Syvertsen strikes as Dumbarton edge out Alloa in wild finish

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Kristoffer Syvertsen pounced at the death as Dumbarton pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Alloa in cinch League One.

It was goalless in Clackmannanshire until the 82nd minute, when English midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow smashed the opener into the top of the Sons’ net.

Connor Duthie converted a penalty four minutes later to level things up and, shortly after the restart, he found the target again as Wasps stopper PJ Hamilton misread the flight of a cross.

Stefan Scougall looked to have salvaged an Alloa draw with his stoppage-time penalty but Norwegian midfielder Syvertsen headed into an empty net amid a goalmouth scramble to delight travelling Dumbarton fans.

Calum Gallagher’s 12th and 13th goals of the season ensured Airdrieonians won 2-0 at East Fife to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games.

Gallagher’s tap-in with 41 minutes played at Bayview condemned the Fifers to a third straight loss without scoring and the Rangers academy product rubber-stamped the outcome with his second goal in the 72nd minute, another close-range finish squeezing past home goalkeeper Jude Smith.

Grant Savoury also scored twice as Peterhead made it back-to-back victories with a 3-0 triumph at Clyde.

The former Celtic youngster first struck in the 15th minute following a clever one-two and Hamish Ritchie found the top corner with a fine 54th-minute drive before Savoury completed his double with a header after the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Montrose ran out 3-0 victors at Falkirk as the Bairns’ fading promotion bid suffered a serious setback.

Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron found the bottom corner for the Gable Endies after 13 minutes and Michael Gardyne’s penalty in the 71st minute and Ross Campbell’s 89th-minute effort made sure of the points.

