Search

02 Apr 2022

Russell Martin hails ‘best moment’ as Swansea claim historic win over Cardiff

Russell Martin hails ‘best moment’ as Swansea claim historic win over Cardiff

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Russell Martin hailed his Swansea history-makers after dismantling Cardiff 4-0 in the South Wales derby and said he had never felt as emotional in his managerial career.

Swansea secured the first league double in 110 years of local rivalry as a Michael Obafemi brace bookended Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf goals.

Martin’s men had beaten Cardiff 3-0 at home in October and, although this was a contest between two sides in the bottom half of the Sky Bet Championship, the historic claiming of bragging rights had a major impact on the former Scotland international.

“It was the best moment I’ve had in management,” Martin said. “I have not felt as emotional as this after a game.

“It was a big build-up to the game. We were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

“We showed the team we can be and I hope it is a small reward to the supporters for the patience they have shown us.

“It means so much to everyone. We all watched the supporters leaving the stadium on the buses, and we watched a video that had been put together by the analysts and the media team.

“It had messages from supporters and members of staff about what this meant to them, and once we had watched that we knew we had to come here and win.”

Obafemi set Swansea on the way to victory after six minutes with a close-range finish.

The former Southampton striker added the final gloss eight minutes from time, his thumping finish into the top corner following second-half strikes from Cardiff-born Cabango and the Austrian Wolf.

Obafemi now has eight goals in 11 games after scoring just once in his first 15 Swansea appearances.

On Obafemi’s form, Martin said: “I put it down to finding a level of consistency in his daily approach. To accept criticism and be honest with me and his teammates.

“He’s dropped his guard and been himself. Just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes with that.”

Cardiff started the game as favourites after taking 10 points from four games, with manager Steve Morison overseeing the Bluebirds’ climb away from relegation danger.

Morison said: “It’s the losing that hurts, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-0 of 12-0.

“We have been on an incredible run and we have let everyone down, myself, my staff, the players. We haven’t done enough for this football club.

“Hopefully we don’t dwell on it too long because the remit when I took the job was to keep this club in the Championship next year, not to win certain games.

“Obviously, we all want to win this game for the magnitude of it and how big it was. And I’m in charge when we’ve had the first double done against us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media