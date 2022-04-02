Search

03 Apr 2022

West Ham to hand Lukasz Fabianski new one-year deal

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be handed a new one-year deal at West Ham.

The former Poland international turns 37 this month but is playing as well as ever as the Hammers chase another top-six finish.

Fabianski’s form has been so impressive that he has restricted on-loan France keeper Alphonse Areola to appearances in the cup competitions.

“He has been really good,” said Hammers boss David Moyes. “I actually think he has been pushed by Alphonse, who has done really well for us in European games and cup games as well.

“I think maybe the age Lukasz is at we have tried to spare him, and I have to say I think Lukasz, touch wood, has been very, very good in the league and performed consistently well.

“He has played really well this year and we will be keeping him next year, of course we will. He might have more competition and he might be a year older, but at the moment he is doing really well.”

Fabianski will line up opposite England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, a player Moyes knows well, when West Ham host Everton on Sunday.

“I think Jordan is a really good keeper. I had him at Sunderland. He was great. He was brilliant for us and he was only a young boy then,” added the Scot.

“I thought he played really well for England and quite often goes under the radar, because he made several good saves against Switzerland and also at the Euros.

“What happens is we are waiting on Jordan making a mistake, but the truth is that I don’t think he has let England down in the games that mattered.

“He is a really good distributer of the ball, he is good for modern football, he can kick it a mile, he can pass it. I actually think England are really lucky.”

News

