Search

03 Apr 2022

Jesse Marsch welcomes return of key duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper

Jesse Marsch welcomes return of key duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Jesse Marsch feels the return to action of Kalvin Philips and Liam Cooper is a “massive” boost to Leeds’ Premier League survival chances.

Leeds edged a point closer to safety on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road as relegation rivals Watford and Burnley both lost.

Skipper Cooper was back in the starting line-up and midfield linchpin Phillips stepped off the bench, with both players appearing for the first time in four months after respective hamstring injuries.

Marsch said: “The point is certainly important in our season, but to have two big players like Liam and Kalvin back in the group and closer to full fitness is massive for us at this moment.

“We’re going to need those guys in a big way. They provide a big presence to our team, so that was a big step forward for us.”

Phillips, voted England’s player of the year by fans after their penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, has been sorely missed by Leeds.

The 26-year-old steadied the ship as a 66th-minute substitute on Saturday after a period of sustained Southampton pressure.

Marsch said: “I think he’s fantastic. You can see his quality, you can see his poise, you can see the confidence he brings to the group.

“When I say we were pushing in the last 15-20 minutes, I think Kalvin was a really big part of that. He came on the pitch and really just settled things down for us.”

Leeds were denied a third straight league win but Marsch said he was delighted with his side’s progress in his fifth game in charge since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February.

The American added: “What I’m most pleased about is the fact that the group looked clearer.

“I could be calmer on the bench, because I knew they had things under control because they’re understanding more and more what we want the game to be.”

Leeds threatened to sweep Saints aside in a whirlwind start, but the visitors weathered the storm and were much improved in the second half.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “It’s normal at the beginning here when they’re coming out with all their energy.

“It’s tough to control the game, it’s tough to get the game to calm down. This is never easy here.

“In the second half, the energy from the opponents was not as high as in the beginning, so it was easier to come out and concentrate on your game.”

After Ward-Prowse had equalised with a trademark free-kick, Armando Broja and Tino Livramento spurned clear-cut chances to add the Saints’ second.

Hasenhuttl added: “Tino had a big one at the second post where he must score.

“This is a position where he must take his opportunity to score and in the end you need a sensational free-kick from Prowsey to score, but we had other chances also.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media