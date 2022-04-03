Search

03 Apr 2022

‘A couple of idiots’ to blame for Old Firm glass incident – Ange Postecoglou

‘A couple of idiots’ to blame for Old Firm glass incident – Ange Postecoglou

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Ange Postecoglou criticised “a couple of idiots” after one of Celtic’s backroom staff required stitches having been hit with a glass bottle in the 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The incident took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at half-time after the visitors had come from behind to lead in the cinch Premiership encounter.

The start to the second half was delayed as ground staff cleared glass from a broken bottle in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart’s penalty area.

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We can confirm that a member of our backroom staff was struck by a glass bottle.

“He required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound. The matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Postecoglou said: “I think he is OK, he had a couple of stitches.

“It is disappointing because this is a fixture that gets beamed around the world, and stands on its own.

“Two teams going at it, first and second spot. You don’t need a couple of idiots ruining it.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers put the visitors ahead after Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic had cancelled out Aaron Ramsey’s opener.

Celtic’s win took them six points clear at the top with six matches left to play.

Postecoglou was sad the action on the pitch was overshadowed.

“It is disappointing,” the former Australia boss said.

“I thought it was a proper derby, the atmosphere was unbelievable, both teams were up for it, both teams were going for it.

“You don’t need it. I don’t know what people are trying to achieve by doing that.

“I thought it was a fantastic spectacle.

“Sitting here now as the winning coach that kind of taints my view of it, but I thought anybody watching that would agree it was a good game of football and you could tell there was something meaningful at the end of it by the way both sets of players went at it.

“Like I said their crowd was up for it, our 700 was up for it and couldn’t stop signing. That is what you want.”

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said of the delay: “Of course it’s not what you want.

“You go out of the locker room and are preparing well for the second half, you want to go. Then you have to wait a couple of minutes.

“It’s never good that due to situations the game has to be stopped. I don’t think it’s a good thing.

“Safety is first and I understand we have to wait for the pitch to be playable for both teams.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media