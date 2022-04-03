Cove Rangers leave it late to rescue a point at Queen’s Park

Substitute Leighton McIntosh struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Scottish League One leaders Cove Rangers a 1-1 draw at Queen’s Park.
Rob McHugh fired Queen’s Park ahead after 53 minutes with a superb strike.
Cove had gone close to taking the lead when Ola Adeyemo’s first-half effort was hacked off the line.
But Rangers saved themselves when McIntosh, on as a 65th-minute substitute, equalised with the last kick of the game to ensure a three-point lead over second-placed Airdrie.
