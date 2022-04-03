Search

03 Apr 2022

Beth England and Sam Kerr hit braces as Chelsea climb back to top of WSL

Beth England and Sam Kerr hit braces as Chelsea climb back to top of WSL

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Beth England and Sam Kerr each netted braces as Chelsea returned to the Women’s Super League summit with a 5-0 victory over Reading at Kingsmeadow.

Strikes from Jessie Fleming and England just before and shortly after the break put the hosts two goals up, and Kerr then scored twice from close range, in the 66th and 77th minutes. England subsequently completed the rout with a penalty in stoppage time.

The champions move back to the top, a point clear of Arsenal, with both teams having four more games to play.

Arsenal had earlier briefly reclaimed top spot via a 5-0 victory of their own over Leicester at the King Power Stadium, where Vivianne Miedema scored twice.

Beth Mead’s volley put the Gunners ahead in the second minute before Miedema added a finish in the 67th minute and then another eight minutes later.

An Ashleigh Plumptre own goal further increased the visitors’ lead with 11 minutes of normal time remaining and substitute Tobin Heath provided number five four minutes later.

Manchester United continued their Champions League push with a 1-0 home win over Brighton, sealed by Leah Galton’s 68th-minute goal.

United go three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City again, having played a game more – the Red Devils have three more fixtures remaining.

Tottenham are seven points behind City in fifth spot after a late Ramona Petzelberger header condemned them to a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Liverpool secured their WSL comeback after two years away as a 4-2 victory at Bristol City saw them crowned Championship winners with two games to spare.

After Niamh Fahey’s opener for the Reds was cancelled out by Aggie Beever-Jones, Jasmine Matthews and Katie Stengel put Liverpool 3-1 up.

Abi Harrison replied for Bristol City before a Missy Bo Kearns effort wrapped up the win for the away side in front of a Championship-record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate.

It marks further success at Liverpool for boss Matt Beard, who returned last summer for a second stint in charge having overseen WSL title wins in 2013 and 2014 during his first.

Beard’s side have been unbeaten since losing their opening game of the campaign against London City Lionesses, and he told liverpoolfc.com: “It’s not easy to go 19 games unbeaten in the league and I’m incredibly proud of the players and the staff with what we’ve achieved.

“I say this every week, but we work incredibly hard at the training ground, on the training pitch and you don’t go 19 games unbeaten in any level of football without putting the hard work in that we have done – and we’ve got the rewards for that.

“Everything comes down to hard work, and the atmosphere around the training ground has been absolutely brilliant.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media