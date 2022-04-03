Pedri magic keeps Barcelona winning run going against Sevilla

Pedri’s brilliant goal saw Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0 and move up to second in LaLiga.

The Spain midfielder scored the only goal of the game, producing a bit of magic from just outside of the box to beat a couple of players and smash the ball into the bottom corner.

Barca’s sixth straight win took them above their opponents and Atletico Madrid on goal difference and are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

MAGIC from Pedri! 😱😱 The Sevilla defence left scrambling as the youngster bided his time before smashing Barca in front 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 3, 2022

Real Betis are four points off the top four after a brace from Juanmi helped them to a dominant 4-1 win against Osasuna.

Elsewhere in Spain, relegation strugglers Cadiz held on for a 0-0 draw at Valencia, Grenada drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao beat Elche 2-1.

Paris St Germain bounced back from last week’s defeat to Monaco with a 5-1 win against Lorient to go 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored braces and Lionel Messi netted his first goal for the Parisians in nearly two months with a sweet strike into the top corner. Terem Moffi scored Lorient’s only goal.

Marseille remained second with a 4-2 win at struggling St Etienne and Strasbourg moved into the top four after beating Lens 1-0.

Tete’s dream debut and a brace from Moussa Dembele helped Lyon win 3-2 against Angers.

Dembele’s goals were cancelled out by Mathias Pereira Lage and Sofiane Boufal but Lyon won it in the 80th minute as Tete scored minutes after coming off the bench to make his first appearance for the club.

And Tetê gives us the lead! 3-2! https://t.co/YEQZoTAr40 — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) April 3, 2022

Troyes beat Reims 1-0, Nantes came from behind to see off 10-man Clermont 3-2, Brest won 2-1 against fellow midtable side Montpellier and Monaco made it back-to-back victories with a 2-1 success over Metz.

Towards the bottom of the Bundesliga, Augsburg’s hopes of survival were given a boost with a 3-0 win against fellow strugglers Wolfsburg.

Augsburg went in front in the first minute through Iago before second-half goals from Florian Niederlechner and Mads Pedersen moved the hosts three points clear of the drop and two behind their opponents.

Mid-table duo Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz settled for a point each in a 1-1 draw.

In Serie A reigning champions Inter Milan moved within three points of top side AC Milan by beating Juventus 1-0.

After a consultation with VAR Inter were awarded a penalty which was initially saved by Wojciech Szczesny, but the referee ordered a retake which Hakan Calhanoglu scored second time round in first-half stoppage time.

Second-placed Napoli are level on points with Milan after winning 3-1 against Atalanta.

Following a VAR check Napoli were awarded a penalty which Lorenzo Insigne scored before his free-kick led to a goal from Matteo Politano.

Marten de Roon pulled one back for Atalanta in the second half before Eljif Elmas made the game safe with nine minutes left.

A hat-trick from Beto helped Udinese to a 5-1 win over Cagliari, who have now lost their last four games.

Elsewhere Roma and Fiorentina both recorded 1-0 wins over Sampdoria and Empoli, respectively.