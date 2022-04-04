Search

04 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Aston Villa will make another attempt to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, The Daily Telegraph reports. Three years after Leeds knocked back their bid for the 26-year-old, Steven Gerrard’s side are rumoured to be prepared to pay a record £60million for the England international.

A host of clubs are said to be vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson. According to the Sun, Derby are hoping to bag a “sizeable fee” for the youngster amid interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Another teen star that is the subject of speculation is Birmingham’s Under-18 midfielder George Hall. The Daily Mail reports that the 17-year-old has been targeted by both Premier League and European clubs.

Elsewhere, the Sun writes that Newcastle are lining up a £20m offer to secure Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24. The club is also reportedly targeting Watford’s Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: The Spanish outlet Sport writes that Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old Norway striker will decide by the end of April if he will join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City this summer.

Lautaro Martinez: Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in the 24-year-old but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker if they receive a bid of more than 80m euros (£67.3m).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media