Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool.

Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday.

Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of action since February with a calf injury, is close to making a return to action.

Striker Tom Barkhuizen is expected to remain sidelined with midfielder Ryan Ledson is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Jordan Gabriel could make a timely return for Blackpool as Neil Critchley’s men look to bounce back from Saturday’s home mauling by Nottingham Forest.

The Seasiders’ day was made worse by the sight of right-back Dujon Sterling limping off towards the end of the game and he is expected to be ruled out.

Gabriel, who has been out with a hamstring injury since February, returned to full training on Friday and is pushing for an immediate recall.

Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson and Chris Maxwell all returned to the bench on Saturday after shrugging off their respective injuries, and could feature.