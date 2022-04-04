Search

04 Apr 2022

VAR could be introduced to Scottish Premiership after World Cup

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

VAR could be introduced to the cinch Premiership immediately after this year’s World Cup as the Scottish Professional Football League prepares to make a decision on it later this month.

The SPFL circulated a resolution on Monday to all 42 member clubs, who will be asked to vote on its implementation at the SPFL General Meeting on 19 April.

The resolution requires 75 per cent of cinch Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of clubs in the cinch Championship and 75 per cent of clubs in cinch Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

If the resolution is passed, the target implementation date for VAR will be following conclusion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which takes place between November 21 and December 18 this year.

VAR was trialled by a Scottish refereeing team during an under-14s match on Sunday between Hearts and Hamilton at the Jambos’ Oriam training base, and it was used to help confirm a penalty award.

The match kicked off a series of VAR trials across the country.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, speaking ahead of the VAR experiment at his club’s headquarters, reiterated his desire on Friday to see it implemented in Scotland’s top flight.

“I’d love it to happen,” said Neilson, who has taken issue with several contentious decisions by Scottish match officials this season.

“I think we need to do it to step forward.”

News

