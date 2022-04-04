Search

04 Apr 2022

Lucy Bronze: England Women have hunger to win Euro 2022

Lucy Bronze: England Women have hunger to win Euro 2022

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Lucy Bronze believes England Women will head into Euro 2022 better mentally prepared than for any previous tournament.

England are hoping to improve on semi-final showings in their last three major events when they host this summer’s showpiece.

Hopes are high within the camp after a strong start to World Cup qualifying under new manager Sarina Wiegman, while the improving strength of the domestic game is continually exposing players to high-pressure situations.

Right-back Bronze, the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2020, told the PA news agency: “I think for the Euros, as individual players, it’s probably the most the players have been prepared, in terms of that mentality to go into a big tournament.

“Players play for teams now who fight for the Champions League, who fight for trophies, who fight for league titles. The league is more competitive and the players are spread across the top teams.

“I think more of the players have now got that hunger to win things and a lot of us have played a lot of tournaments where we’ve done pretty well, getting to semi-finals.

“We’ve got a good level of experience and the young players coming in are hungry. I think everyone’s just in a good place and excited for what lies ahead in the summer.

“We will have the 12th man in the stadium, as they say, and everybody will be playing at their best and hopefully we can deliver.”

Manchester City defender Bronze has been helping nurture some of the game’s next generation of talent through her role as a mentor for the UEFA #WePlayStrong and Gatorade Sports Science Institute-backed ‘Skills? Sorted’ series.

The 30-year-old has been working with City Academy player Ella Furlong over a series of short films focused on topics such as energy, hydration, recovery, fitness, skills and menstruation in the context of professional sport.

The scheme also provides aspiring players with access to GSSI experts on the various subjects.

Bronze said: “When I was younger I would have loved to see something like this, where there’s a player that people know speaking about things that, as a young kid or footballer, you don’t really know the ins and outs of.”

Bronze’s immediate focus will switch to the World Cup as she links up with the England squad this week ahead of a qualifying double-header against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

With six wins from six so far in their group – with 53 goals scored and none conceded – England are well on course for next year’s finals but Bronze insists the job is not done yet.

Bronze, now back in the fold after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury, said: “As much we’re preparing for the Euros we want to make sure we’re on that flight to Australia or New Zealand.

“We want to make sure that we’re fully qualified and this week will be an important part of that journey.”

:: To watch the ‘Skills? Sorted’ series go to: www.youtube.com/c/WePlayStrong

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media