Search

04 Apr 2022

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.

Manager Shaun Maloney had been confident about the chances of welcoming Magennis back for the closing weeks of the season but his tone changed on Friday when he hinted ahead of Saturday’s draw with Dundee United that the former St Mirren player may not play again this term.

The player posted a picture on his Instagram story on Monday from a hospital bed with his leg in a bandage, accompanied by the words: “Gutted my season is over but surgery went well, back for pre season.”

Injuries have restricted Magennis to just 19 starts in all competitions across his two seasons since joining Hibs from St Mirren in 2020.

He gave supporters a hint of his capabilities in the early months of this term when he scored four goals as Hibs made a strong start to the season before his injury coincided with the team’s form dipping and manager Jack Ross being sacked as a result.

Maloney has not had a chance to see Magennis in a match since he replaced Ross in December, but the current Easter Road boss is adamant he has detected enough during the short time he had him on the training ground earlier this year to know he is a player worth keeping faith with.

Speaking about Magennis on Friday, Maloney said: “I was really impressed with Kyle the days that I worked with him so no matter what happens, I’ll wait as long as we need to.

“I think Kyle’s a really good player. Mentally, he’s so strong because he’s had some really difficult times but he can rest assured I’ll give him as much time as possible at this club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media