Search

04 Apr 2022

Diego Simeone: Atletico need to play better than in United win to beat City

Diego Simeone: Atletico need to play better than in United win to beat City

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Diego Simeone feels Atletico Madrid will have to step up a level from their victory over Manchester United when they face Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Spanish champions are back in Manchester less than a month after winning at Old Trafford as they take on City in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday.

Atletico manager Simeone said: “United had different characteristics. They are a lot more direct, a lot quicker.

“City are more positional and they manage things very well all over the pitch. I’m sure we’ll have to be better than we were three weeks ago.”

The match has been billed as a clash of styles between the pragmatic tactics of Simeone and the more fluid, possession-based formula of Pep Guardiola.

Simeone has no intention of diverting from his tried-and-trusted methods but insists he is a big admirer of the way City play.

The Argentinian said: “We’re going to play where we think we can hurt them. We’re going to use our characteristics, the way we’ve been playing for years, and continue to compete.

“But City are a lovely team to watch. What I like most about teams that play well like them is the strength and effort they put in to winning the ball back while continuing to play in an attacking way.

“They have some great players – Sterling, De Bruyne – but what wakes me up is that they run, they pressurise, they are always active. They never leave a lost ball. This work ethic is additional to the talent. All managers want that.”

Simeone regards City, along with Bayern Munich, as favourites for the competition but is confident his side can prevail over two legs.

“I have no doubt City have extraordinary players and they have better players than us,” said the 51-year-old, whose side have won their last six matches in all competitions.

“But there are two games to play. Obviously City and Bayern are favourites because of their players but last season Chelsea won the Champions League. Not many expected that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media