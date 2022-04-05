Search

05 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen’s return to form impresses top clubs

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Christian Eriksen‘s return to top form following his cardiac arrest last summer has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the Daily Mail writes. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder signed a short-term deal with Brentford which is due to expire at the end of the season. The paper reports that Eriksen’s “swift and sparkling return to top form” is being monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United after his influential role in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe has thrown his rumoured transfer to Real Madrid into doubt. The 23-year-old France forward’s future has dominated headlines as his Paris St Germain contract comes to an end and has long been linked to the Spanish giants. But according to the Daily Mirror, PSG are believed to be preparing a fresh incentive for the World Cup winner to commit his future to the club as L’Equipe report they are willing to offer him the captain’s armband.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports via Talk Sport that Roma’s England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, has hinted at a possible return to the Premier League. The former Chelsea forward was signed by the Italian club for £34million on a five-year deal in August 2021.

The Mail also says that Newcastle, West Ham, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all jostling to sign FC Cologne’s £6m defender Timo Hubers as he enters the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old German signed a two-year contract when he returned to the Bundesliga with Cologne in July from second-tier Hannover 96.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard: Spanish newspaper AS reports that Real Madrid are looking to loan out the 31-year-old Belgium winger ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Taiwo Awoniyi: The German outlet Bild says Newcastle have been told £25m will be enough to attract Union Berlin into selling their 24-year-old Nigeria striker. West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly interested in the player.

