Burnley’s Dale Stephens banned from driving for a year after drink-drive charge

Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens has been fined more than £3,500 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with driving a vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit.

The court heard that a breath test found Stephens with 59 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, with the legal drink-drive limit being 35mcg, after he had been driving in Alderley Edge on March 14.

“Burnley Football Club are aware of a police incident involving one of our players, Dale Stephens,” a statement from the Premier League club said.

“As a football club we uphold strong values and hold all our players and staff to the highest standards.

“As such, we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness as legal proceedings are undertaken.

“As a club, we strongly disapprove of the actions that resulted in such an incident and therefore disciplinary procedures will also be carried out internally.

“Burnley Football Club make no further comment.”

Stephens joined Burnley on a two-year deal from Brighton in September 2020 and he has since made 13 appearances for the Clarets.