Search

05 Apr 2022

Burnley’s Dale Stephens banned from driving for a year after drink-drive charge

Burnley’s Dale Stephens banned from driving for a year after drink-drive charge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens has been fined more than £3,500 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Stephens, 32, pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with driving a vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit.

The court heard that a breath test found Stephens with 59 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, with the legal drink-drive limit being 35mcg, after he had been driving in Alderley Edge on March 14.

“Burnley Football Club are aware of a police incident involving one of our players, Dale Stephens,” a statement from the Premier League club said.

“As a football club we uphold strong values and hold all our players and staff to the highest standards.

“As such, we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness as legal proceedings are undertaken.

“As a club, we strongly disapprove of the actions that resulted in such an incident and therefore disciplinary procedures will also be carried out internally.

“Burnley Football Club make no further comment.”

Stephens joined Burnley on a two-year deal from Brighton in September 2020 and he has since made 13 appearances for the Clarets.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media