Search

05 Apr 2022

Arsenal’s top-four hopes dealt blow as Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season

Arsenal’s top-four hopes dealt blow as Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Champions League football have suffered a blow with confirmation that Kieran Tierney is expected to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Scotland international requires surgery on his left knee after meeting with a specialist on Tuesday and he will have the procedure in the coming days.

Tierney’s absence will be a big miss for the Gunners, who lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday. His replacement Nuno Tavares was substituted at half-time.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in training last Thursday, having returned back from international duty with Scotland, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to fitness in time for the World Cup play-offs in June.

A club statement read: “Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

There is better news on midfielder Thomas Partey, who limped off at Selhurst Park with a right thigh injury.

The Ghana international, who has been a key player in the Gunners’ impressive 2022 form, will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

The statement added: “Thomas is currently being assessed ahead of the weekend after aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace.”

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is due to return to first-team training in a fortnight following a long lay-off with a calf problem.

It was a damaging weekend for Arsenal in the race for the top four as their north London rivals Tottenham went above them in the table as well as enjoying a seven-goal swing in goal difference.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media