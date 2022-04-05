Search

05 Apr 2022

Thomas Tuchel hoping Carlo Ancelotti can be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Thomas Tuchel hopes Carlo Ancelotti can shake off his positive Covid-19 test in time to be on the touchline for Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Real’s former Chelsea boss Ancelotti did not travel with Madrid to London on Tuesday, as he continues to return positive coronavirus tests.

The 62-year-old still hopes to return a negative test in time to fly to London for Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti’s absence would doubtless prove a blow to Madrid, but Chelsea boss Tuchel still hopes his counterpart can be in the dugout.

Tuchel missed Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final after a positive Covid test, but was able to jet out to Abu Dhabi in time to coach the Blues to their triumph over Palmeiras in the final on February 12.

And the German insisted he could not wish that experience on any of his managerial colleagues.

Asked if Ancelotti’s potential absence could affect Madrid, Tuchel replied: “Well, it does, but nowadays you are in charge of media, of virtual help, so I’m pretty sure he can do the team talks and be in touch with players.

“But it’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.

“I hope he still makes it, I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.”

Mateo Kovacic boasts three Champions League winners’ medals from his time at Real Madrid, but the Croatia midfielder also steered Chelsea to the European crown last term.

The 27-year-old has thrived and found his niche at Chelsea, leaving Tuchel suitably impressed.

He said: “He looks totally like a wonder kid in training, in some exercises. He had an outstanding training session today.

“He’s a fantastic character, a lovely person, a humble guy, so interested in sport, so happy to train and deliver for the team.

“I was following his career, you could see there was a next step coming. I was sure he had what it takes to make it. And I’m so happy to have him, he’s crucial to us both on and off the pitch.

“You can see clearly that he was brought up as a team player; he knows what it takes and what culture is needed in a big club.”

