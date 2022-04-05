Search

Cameron Archer inspires Preston to victory over Blackpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Cameron Archer’s first-half strike fired Preston to a hard-fought 1-0 win over local rivals Blackpool at Deepdale.

Wet Lancashire conditions hampered any sustained quality through the contest but Archer’s goal in first-half stoppage time – which lasted 13 minutes because of an earlier injury to Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw – proved the difference as Preston grabbed their first win in four Championship matches.

The result saw Ryan Lowe’s side leapfrog their opponents in the table, with Blackpool now 16th and without a win in three.

There was a long delay in the early minutes when Archer clipped Grimshaw in the head as he raced out to collect a through-ball.

Grimshaw was forced off, to be replaced by an ex-Lilywhite Chris Maxwell.

The home side had the best chances, starting when Ben Whiteman’s corner was nodded onto the crossbar by Andrew Hughes.

The woodwork was struck again soon after when Brad Potts was released by Alan Browne, with Potts’ effort deflected onto the crossbar before Emil Riis Jakobsen lost his footing at the vital moment and could not finish the follow-up.

Archer had been in the action for the whole first half and it was him who got the breakthrough in the extensive injury time period.

Potts carried the ball out from the back and played a sumptuous ball to Archer, who took a touch and fired into the far corner.

It looked like Archer’s first touch had taken him too wide but the power and accuracy of the drilled effort defeated Maxwell.

The second half reverted back to an old-fashioned derby, full of passion and energy but with a lack of skill and composure.

Over 20 minutes had passed before a real chance of note, when Whiteman slotted wide for Preston with nothing more than a half-chance.

But despite the lack of chances the home side were edging possession and controlling the play.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley needed to roll the dice and did so by bringing the rapid Shayne Lavery on – but the away side failed to find him enough.

When they did, Lavery’s presence seemed to unnerve the Preston backline as they worked out a way to cope with his pace and all of a sudden it felt like Blackpool had a chance.

Their only real opening came just before the full-time whistle, when Keshi Anderson’s free-kick flew marginally over the bar to the relief of the home support.

