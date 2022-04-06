Search

06 Apr 2022

Natasha Harding wants fans out in force when Wales face France

Natasha Harding wants fans out in force when Wales face France

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Natasha Harding is hoping for a record women’s football crowd in Wales that can help upset France in their World Cup qualifier.

Over 4,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday’s game at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli, with confidence growing that Wales can reach their first major women’s tournament under Gemma Grainger.

A record crowd of 5,455 saw Wales beat Estonia 4-0 in Cardiff last October to boost hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“It would be amazing to get that record attendance again,” said Harding, who is set to win her 99th Wales cap against opponents ranked third in the world.

“If we can do that in a small town called Llanelli that would be an amazing achievement by everyone involved.

“Parc y Scarlets has been great to us and it shows we can still turn out unbelievable crowds in west Wales.

“We want to make it our home and I think we’ve done that in the games we’ve played here.”

Wales are five points behind group leaders France – who sealed a 2-0 win in November’s reverse fixture with a stoppage-time goal – and two ahead of Slovenia in the race for second spot.

The runners-up would make the play-offs and Grainger’s side hope to be there in the new bespoke women’s kit which was launched last month.

Harding said: “It’s amazing. I never thought I would see it in my career that we would have a retro bespoke kit made just for us.

“It’s a great step forward for the association. It’s a really good moment to be involved in and the shirt doesn’t look bad, they’ve done alright.”

Harding should win her 100th cap in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Kazakhstan in her customary forward role for Wales.

However, supporters of Women’s Super League club Reading may be forgiven for thinking twice.

Harding said: “Someone said this season for Reading I’ve played full-back, winger, centre-half, four, sweeper, nine and a 10.

“It’s not too bad, I’m ticking them off the list. I try to be as versatile as I can.

“If I know what centre-halves or full-backs do it gives me an edge as a forward player

“That’s what we’ve seen playing for Wales. I’ve scored in most of the games and played my best football.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media