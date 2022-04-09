Search

11 Apr 2022

Liverpool have few weaknesses to exploit, Pep Guardiola says ahead of clash

Liverpool have few weaknesses to exploit, Pep Guardiola says ahead of clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits there are few weaknesses in the Liverpool side for his team to exploit.

The champions host the Reds on Sunday having seen their lead at the top of the Premier League cut to a single point by Jurgen Klopp’s in-form outfit.

City – albeit having played more games – led by 14 points at one stage but Liverpool, on a 10-game winning run, have been relentless in their pursuit and Guardiola is well aware of their strengths.

Guardiola said: “In the times we’ve played against them (there) are always many games during the game, many decisions, many actions, many details for both sides.

“I think both teams are good but we try to discover the weak points that they have. They are few but we try to expose them.

“At the same time, we are at home with our people so must be ourselves. We’ve played them many times already, not just in the Premier League, and they were always very tight and good games.”

Guardiola anticipates there will be some difficult moments for City but that is where he feels the home crowd will have an important role to play.

Liverpool have not won in their last five league visits to the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola hopes City’s fans can help keep it a tough place for them to play.

Guardiola said: “We know we are going to defend part of the game and sit back – not because we want to but because it’s almost impossible (not to) for the way they (play).

“Hopefully our people, I’m sure, will support us in the bad moments. They have to be there, aggressive to support us in the bad moments we will have.

“I am sure our players will respond because I saw they are ready to face the challenge Liverpool are going to give us.”

City are still without centre-back Ruben Dias, who has been sidelined for the past month with a thigh injury. Right-back Kyle Walker will return after missing the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday through suspension.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media