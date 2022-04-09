Neil Warnock’s career in pictures

Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from management after more than 40 years on the touchline.
The 73-year-old managed 16 different clubs and won a record number of Football League promotions.
Here, the PA news agency looks back on his colourful career in pictures.
