Motherwell secure top-six berth with last-gasp draw at Livingston

Ricki Lamie scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Motherwell against his former club as the visitors sealed a top-six berth at Livingston’s expense with a 2-2 draw.

Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest put the Lions into a commanding 2-0 lead with goals either side of the break.

But Callum Slattery pulled one back for the Fir Park side after 72 minutes before former Livingston player Lamie stabbed home a loose ball from a corner in the third minute of time added on.

Motherwell fans spilled onto the pitch in celebration at the equaliser and Graham Alexander’s team saw out the remaining seconds to remain sixth, two points ahead of Hibernian and Livingston.

In the intriguing seven-team battle for the top six, this game was almost a straight shoot-out to finish in the upper-half of the table.

The hosts started brightly but there was brief panic in the Lions rearguard when goalkeeper Max Stryjek’s attempted clearance looped up in the air after crashing into Jack Fitzwater.

Fortunately for the home side, Nicky Devlin was on hand to head the ball back into the keeper’s arms with Joe Efford lurking.

Livi did most of the early pressing and Forrest looked threatening when he skipped past two challenges inside the box but his shot was deflected behind by Sean Goss.

Ayo Obileye then fired a shot from a tight angle into the side-netting at the back post after connecting with Forrest’s corner.

But Livingston went ahead in the 26th minute with a neat finish from Bailey.

Scott Pittman and Forrest combined to set up the on-loan Birmingham forward inside the box and Bailey poked the ball past Liam Kelly from 12 yards.

Motherwell had a great chance at the start of the second half when Obileye’s sliced clearance from Connor Shields’ cross fell to Kevin Van Veen at the back post.

The Dutchman took a touch before getting a shot away and Stryjek made an initial save before pouncing on a loose ball on his line.

Appeals for a Motherwell penalty were waved away by Don Robertson after Slattery went down under a challenge from Devlin before the home side doubled their lead in the 58th minute.

Bailey turned provider to find Forrest and the playmaker stroked a shot into the corner from inside the area.

Forrest could have had a third moments later from a similar position but fired his effort wide.

There was to be a nervy ending to the game for Livingston after Slattery pulled one back with a fierce drive.

Shields’ cross came back out to the midfielder and Slattery lashed a shot from 25 yards low into the corner.

That set up a grandstand finish and Lamie came back to haunt his old team after turning in an effort from a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time to claim a vital point.