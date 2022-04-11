Search

12 Apr 2022

Thomas Tuchel: Inability to use five subs has hurt Chelsea in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel: Inability to use five subs has hurt Chelsea in Champions League

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea face a “huge disadvantage” in overturning their Champions League deficit to Real Madrid as the Spanish side have been able to make five substitutions throughout the season.

Chelsea’s reign as European Champions looks set to come to an end as they head to the Spanish capital needing to overturn a 3-1 quarter-final first leg defeat to the 13-time winners at Stamford Bridge last week.

Tuchel said he wanted to see more physicality from his players in the loss, which saw Karim Benzema’s hat-trick put Real on course for the last four.

But he feels the decision to allow Premier League teams to only make three substitutions, as opposed to five in LaLiga and other major European leagues, could have a detrimental effect on an already mammoth task.

“First of all, we wanted it more physical but we did not work hard or intense enough in the first match,” he said.

“Second of all, we face a huge disadvantage in terms of physicality because Real Madrid has a whole year with five changes and we play the most demanding league, we play the most matches throughout the season and throughout 2022 so it is not always easy to play a physical game.

“We are a team that needs the physicality, the sharpness, the commitment and the investment to be a special team. We could not implement that enough in the last match.

“This was also due to their quality, their capacity to slow the game down, to control the match by ball possession.”

The Premier League has recently announced that five substitutions will be permitted from next season, something which was initially put in place following the return to action after the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes too late for it to make a difference to Chelsea’s slim hopes of springing a huge upset at the Bernabeu, however, as Tuchel admits progression into the semi-finals would be akin to the best Hollywood scripts.

“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform away at the Bernabeu,” he added.

“It is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better or maybe a three goal difference, that makes it almost impossible and very, very difficult but still it is worth trying.

“We need nothing else than a fantastic script that we want to be able to overcome this.

“The task is incredibly high and the challenge is incredibly high given the circumstances of the first leg and where we play and against whom we play and at what stage we play this kind of match.

“It’s always allowed to dream and it is sometimes important to imagine things and to dream about it but it will not shift the focus from the fact that we need to deliver and we need to be ready tomorrow.

“We will arrive and try everything because it’s worth trying and from there we see and hopefully we have a match where belief grows within the match by our actions and hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream.

“But realistically, we have to invest a lot and be at our very top level.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media