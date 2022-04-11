Search

12 Apr 2022

Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the second round of fixtures after the split in a match that could see the table-topping Hoops crowned cinch Premiership champions.

The SPFL released the post-split fixtures on Monday, with the two Glasgow sides scheduled to meet at Parkhead on Sunday May 1.

With Celtic six points clear, it is possible they could clinch the title that day, providing they win their next match and their closest challengers slip up.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Ross County in their first game after the split on Sunday April 24, with Rangers away to Motherwell on the same day.

At the other end of the table, relegation rivals Dundee and St Johnstone will meet at Kilmac Stadium in the first game after the split on Saturday April 23.

Saints are five points clear of the bottom-placed Dark Blues, with their match likely to go a long way to deciding who survives in the league.

