Search

12 Apr 2022

Andy Robertson dismisses talk of unprecedented quadruple for Liverpool

Andy Robertson dismisses talk of unprecedented quadruple for Liverpool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 11:55 PM

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists an unprecedented quadruple is not a topic of discussion within the dressing room.

Having already won the Carabao Cup in February, Jurgen Klopp’s side remain the only team capable of winning all four trophies this season although the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium has left the advantage with Manchester City in terms of the Premier League race.

Liverpool, however, have one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League as they hold a 3-1 lead over Benfica heading into Wednesday’s second leg while they will face City again at Wembley in the last four of the FA Cup this weekend.

But Robertson stressed the players are focused only on the next game, which happens to be a European one.

“Look, we literally just talk about the next game. As it comes,” he said.

“You can’t look too far ahead, you think of the next game and that’s Benfica then we move on from there. Definitely no chat like that (about a quadruple) in our changing room.

“We are already focused on Benfica now. We have a lead but we need to get through. We need to try to win that and then get into the semi-finals.

“If we do that then we focus on the next one. We are still fighting on all fronts, we still have a lot of games to play and if we win hopefully it ends with silverware.”

Liverpool twice came from behind at the Etihad Stadium to secure a draw which keeps their title chances alive.

That was the first league match in 11 they had not won but the Reds cannot afford any more dropped points if they hope to lift a second title in three years.

“We just need to keep winning games,” added Robertson.

“It’s obviously out of our hands; if they (City) win all their games then it is their league but if they do drop points we need to be ready to pounce.

“The only way of doing that is by winning games, if we do that then let’s see where we end up in May.

“The points tallies we’ve racked up in the last couple of years has been incredible but there can only be one winner so we need to keep fighting and see what happens.

“I think we have got a really tough run in, all games are tough in the Premier League especially when you get to the end bit.

“But we need to be at our best, we need to be better than we were (at City) and if we do that then let’s see where we end up and hopefully we can win something. If not, we will give it our best shot.

“Time will tell. You never know. We need to win as many games as it takes to try to win the league, it’s as simple as that.

“We wait to see what results happen, we need to keep dealing with each game as it comes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media