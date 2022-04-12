Andy Halliday and Cammy Devlin set to be fit for Hearts’ semi-final with Hibs

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to have midfield duo Andy Halliday and Cammy Devlin available for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian.

Halliday limped off with a knock after scoring twice in last Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Hibs in the cinch Premiership, while Devlin has been absent with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Dundee United in early March.

“Everyone came through the weekend fine and we’ve got Cammy Devlin back with us so we’re all good,” said Neilson.

“Andy’s fine. He will train on Thursday. He did a wee bit today (Tuesday) and he’ll be alright for Thursday.”

Defensive duo John Souttar and Michael Smith will play no part this weekend, however, with both in a race to return before the end of the campaign.

“Michael’s two or three weeks away at least, I would think,” said Neilson. “John will be three or four weeks as well but we hope to have both of them back before the end of the season.”