13 Apr 2022

Football rumours: Fulham close to signing Manor Solomon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 8:25 AM

What the papers say

Fulham are close to sealing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old is sought after as a replacement for 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who will move to Liverpool.

Donetsk are reportedly asking for a £7 million fee.

Tottenham are confident of signing the in-demand Sam Johnstone in the summer, writes The Sun. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this season and has also been chased by Southampton.

The same paper reports that Flamengo have withdrawn their offer to sign Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira. The Brazilian team were reportedly ready to bid £9m for the 26-year-old but had a change of heart due to his underwhelming performance recently and banking issues.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gleison Bremer: Liverpool will make a £25m offer for the 25-year-old Torino defender, according to Italian publication Tuttomercato.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Brentford are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for the 21-year-old Ukrainian winger, reports Sky Sports.

