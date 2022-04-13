Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.
Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.
Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.
Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.
Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.