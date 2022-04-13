Atletico Madrid set to welcome capacity crowd for Man City game after CAS appeal

Atletico Madrid appear to have avoided a partial closure of their Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish club had been sanctioned by UEFA over discriminatory behaviour by some of their supporters during last week’s quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium, when fans were filmed appearing to perform Nazi salutes.

However, Atletico said the Court of Arbitration for Sport had provisionally suspended the sanction.

El TAS atiende nuestra solicitud y suspende cautelarmente la clausura parcial del Wanda Metropolitano; todos los socios y aficionados con un abono o localidad para el partido de esta noche podrán acceder al estadio. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 13, 2022

“All members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight’s game will be able to access the stadium,” a club statement read.

The CAS decision is pending a full hearing, at which it may decide to uphold UEFA’s initial sanction and impose a partial stadium closure on a future fixture.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone said during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference: “We would like our fans to be there because it is an important game. I hope we can sort everything out so it is even for both teams and we can have all fans present.”