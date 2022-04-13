Search

14 Apr 2022

Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals.

Four countries have declared an interest to UEFA in hosting the four-team event between June 14 and 18 of next year, with Wales joined by Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

UEFA said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was October 5 this year, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.

The four countries in contention to host are in Group 4 of League A, with matches to be played in June and September this year.

The Nations League finals are played between the four League A group winners, with the semi-final winners facing each other in the final. So it would be expected that Wales would have to win their group in order to host.

The last edition of the finals was played in Italy in October last year, with France beating Spain in the final.

Wales are also part of a five-nation UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media