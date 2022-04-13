Anthony Evans could return for Bristol Rovers in League Two clash with Salford

Bristol Rovers could be boosted by the return of Anthony Evans for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Salford.

Evans has been out since March 19 because of a calf niggle but boss Joey Barton has revealed he is back in training.

Josh Grant came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Tranmere and Rovers are monitoring his fitness carefully.

It was Grant’s comeback after two months out with a hamstring problem and Barton has said he cannot be pushed too quickly.

Luke Bolton is set to retain his place in the Salford side after impressing on his first start for the club.

Bolton had made five substitute appearances since his arrival in January but Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Harrogate was his full debut.

Striker Matt Smith will continue to lead the line against Rovers after his two-goal salvo against Harrogate.

“Matt has been a great signing for us but we have five games left and he’ll want to score more goals,” boss Gary Bowyer said.