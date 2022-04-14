Form, fitness and fine margins – the big tests for Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City remain on course for a potentially trophy-laden end to the season with both clubs still in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have one piece of silverware in the cabinet following February’s Carabao Cup win so they have the chance to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

The pair meet in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and ahead of that fixture, the PA news agency assesses the state of their respective bids for success.

Can Liverpool realistically win all four?

Not even Klopp thinks it is likely. Although they have cruised through to a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, the least-fancied team of the last four, there remains much work to be done on the other fronts. City at Wembley on Saturday will be possibly their toughest test, having played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. They remain one point behind City in the title race and so effectively have to win all their last seven matches – including games against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham – and hope Pep Guardiola’s side slip up.

How are City placed?

Semis!!! What a team! 💙 pic.twitter.com/w2tozOrfC0 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 13, 2022

Last weekend’s draw against Liverpool left them in control of their own destiny in the title race. Manager Pep Guardiola admitted the result did leave their rivals “alive” but, with what appears an easier run-in, they have to be favourites. First, however, they face Liverpool again in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend and there could be a third meeting with the Reds in quick succession in the Champions League final if they overcome Real Madrid.

What will be the key to Liverpool’s success?

Despite some sketchy, scratchy performances of late – the City draw notwithstanding – Klopp’s side have momentum with them. Although they are not struggling for goals, they could do with Mohamed Salah rediscovering his form just to give them an added boost. The Egypt international has scored just three times since mid-February and all have been from the penalty spot. Salah has looked a little weary, having already played 49 matches for club and country, and was unusually rested for the midweek draw with Benfica. Defensively they will have to be at their best, having conceded six goals in their last three matches.

In what physical shape are City?

The past week has been pretty intense with two bruising encounters against Atletico and their breathless draw with Liverpool. There could have been a cost with Phil Foden playing on against Atletico on Wednesday despite a nasty blow to the head and two other key players in Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker also suffering knocks. The game in Spain was also a physically draining affair and that could give Liverpool an edge heading into their meeting at Wembley, although City have tried to lessen the impact of the travel by heading straight to London from Madrid.

How serious could this be?

Tough and intense one, but we withstood it well! On to the semis! 💪🏼💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/XOWfk6w0xA — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 13, 2022

Losing De Bruyne, their key playmaker, at this stage of the season just as he had hit peak form after fitness issues earlier in the season would be a huge blow. Yet it remains to be seen how serious his injury is. Updates are similarly awaited on Foden and Walker. On the positive side, City did at least have a relatively clean bill of health at the start of the week so Guardiola will have other options available. Upcoming Premier League fixtures against Brighton, Watford and Leeds might also allow for a bit more flexibility in terms of rotation than the games of the past week.

What will be Liverpool’s biggest hurdle?

Maintaining their relentless need to win every game. With absolutely no room for error at the top of the Premier League they have to be perfect in all their domestic football if they are to keep the quadruple alive. The resources available to Klopp are the strongest he has had in his time at the club but careful management of his key players and picking the right time to give them a breather – like against Benfica when he made seven changes and rested the likes of Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson – may be the fine detail which brings success.