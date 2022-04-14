Martin Rennie to leave Falkirk at end of season

Falkirk are looking for another new boss after announcing that head coach Martin Rennie is set to depart.

The news comes after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Cove Rangers, Falkirk’s third consecutive loss, ended the club’s hopes of landing a cinch League One play-off place.

Boyhood Falkirk fan Rennie, a former Vancouver Whitecaps manager, was appointed on December 10 on a contract until the end of the season. The Bairns have won five and lost nine of his 17 matches in charge.

The club announced that Rennie had “decided to return to the United States at the end of the season”.

A statement added: “Martin joined us in challenging circumstances last December, and we’d like to thank him for stabilising results and for all his hard work in trying to turn around what has been a very difficult season for everyone involved with the club.

“Kenny Miller will lead the team for the final three matches of this season, while Martin continues to support the board in planning for next season and beyond.

“The process of recruiting a new manager has already begun and we hope to be able to announce an appointment as soon as possible.”

Rennie was the fifth managerial appointment made by Falkirk since September 2017, when they sacked Peter Houston, who had led the club to the Scottish Cup final and two consecutive runners-up positions in the Championship.

Paul Hartley, Ray McKinnon, the joint team of David McCracken and Lee Miller, Paul Sheerin and now Rennie have each had spells in charge.

The club are set to spend their fourth consecutive season in League One next term.