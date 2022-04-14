Search

14 Apr 2022

Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Manchester United have appointed the architects behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update the nation’s largest club stadium with the aim of increasing capacity even further.

Both companies worked on the development of Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.

A statement on United’s website read: “Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.”

Last month it was reported that United were considering all ideas for a redevelopment of their 112-year-old home, including the possibility of demolishing the existing structures and building an entirely new stadium, although that remains the least likely option to be taken up.

Though three sides of the stadium have been expanded over the last three decades, the South Stand has remained a problem due to the proximity of the railway which runs directly behind it, though it is believed new technology offers ways of solving that issue.

There is also a recognition that modernisation is needed across all parts of the stadium.

United are also looking at options to redevelop the club’s training grounds, with KSS appointed to develop plans for an “expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the men’s, women’s and academy teams”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media