Scotland, Wales and Ukraine learn rearranged World Cup play-off dates

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine has been rescheduled for June 1.
The match had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
FIFA announced the new date on Thursday afternoon. The sport’s world governing body also confirmed that the winners of that match would face Wales in Cardiff for a place in the finals in Qatar on June 5.
Whoever qualifies will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.
