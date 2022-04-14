Search

15 Apr 2022

Former Northern Ireland defender Conor McLaughlin announces his retirement

Former Northern Ireland defender Conor McLaughlin announces his retirement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Former Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin has announced his retirement due to injury.

The 30-year-old had most recently been at Fleetwood, where he made 12 appearances after joining on a short-term deal in October, before leaving in January.

His international career spanned from 2011 and he made 43 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal.

“Unfortunately after 12 years as a professional footballer, I’ve been medically retired due to injury,” McLaughlin said on Twitter.

“The last 18 months or so has been an extremely difficult time both physically and mentally. I’ve been lucky to have the time I’ve had in the game and thankful for every club that provided me with an opportunity.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way. My family, who have been there through the good times and bad, moved all around the country and sacrificed a lot for me. I’ve met some amazing people through football and made some unbelievable memories. Looking forward to spending more time with my family now and seeing what life has in store next. Could be an announcement soon.”

McLaughlin was released by Sunderland last summer, and has also played for Millwall, Shrewsbury and Preston.

His longest spell was his first at Fleetwood, between 2012 and 2017, making 172 appearances and scoring seven times.

McLaughlin’s last international appearance came against the United States in a friendly in March 2021.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media